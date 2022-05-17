IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Apply for 12 posts, here's how to apply

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Jodhpur will recruit for 8 Assistant Professor and 4 Associate professor vacancies in various departments.

Interested candidates can visit the careers portal on the institute website, iiitbhopal.ac.in to find out more details.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They will have to apply for these posts offline.

Application form.

Here are more information about the posts:

Computer Science – Associate professor: 1, Assistant Professor (On Contract basis): 2

Information Technology: Associate professor – 1, Assistant Professor (On Contract basis): 2

Electronic & Communication Engineering – Associate professor: 2, Assistant Professor (On Contract basis): 2

Mathematics – Assistant Professor (On Contract basis): 1

Physics – Assistant Professor (On Contract basis): 1

Candidates recommended by the screening/shortlisting committee will be invited for the written test/presentation/interview.

Based on the recommendations of the selection committee and approval of board of governors, appointment will be issued.

The application fee for unreserved, EWS and OBC category candidates is ₹1,000 and for SC, ST and PwD candidates, it is ₹500.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For more information about the application process and eligibility, read the notification here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON