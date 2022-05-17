Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Apply for 12 posts, here's how to apply
employment news

IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Apply for 12 posts, here's how to apply

IIT Bhopal Recruitment: Interested candidates can visit the careers portal on the institute website, iiitbhopal.ac.in to find out more details.
IIIT Bhopal Professor Recruitment: Apply for 12 Professor posts, see details(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Updated on May 17, 2022 04:25 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Jodhpur will recruit for 8 Assistant Professor and 4 Associate professor vacancies in various departments. 

Interested candidates can visit the careers portal on the institute website, iiitbhopal.ac.in to find out more details. 

They will have to apply for these posts offline. 

Application form.

Here are more information about the posts: 

Computer Science – Associate professor: 1, Assistant Professor (On Contract basis): 2

Information Technology: Associate professor – 1, Assistant Professor (On Contract basis): 2

Electronic & Communication Engineering – Associate professor: 2, Assistant Professor (On Contract basis): 2

Mathematics – Assistant Professor (On Contract basis): 1

Physics – Assistant Professor (On Contract basis): 1

Candidates recommended by the screening/shortlisting committee will be invited for the written test/presentation/interview. 

Based on the recommendations of the selection committee and approval of board of governors, appointment will be issued.

The application fee for unreserved, EWS and OBC category candidates is 1,000 and for SC, ST and PwD candidates, it is 500. 

RELATED STORIES

For more information about the application process and eligibility, read the notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iiit jobs
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP