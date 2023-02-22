IIM Bodh Gaya Faculty Recruitment 2023: Apply for 45 posts at iimbg.ac.in

Indian Institute of Management, IIM will recruit candidates for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IIM Bodh Gaya at iimbg.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 21, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 45 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

SC: 11 posts

ST: 6 posts

NC-OBC: 17 posts

EWS: 8 posts

PwD: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of interview. Candidates called for interview to fill a vacancy, may be considered for lower post if they are otherwise found suitable. The list of waitlisted candidates will remain valid for 1 year from the date of declaration of result.

Other Details

Mere fulfillment of the above-mentioned qualifications and experience does not entitle a candidate to be called for the interview. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIM Bodh Gaya.

