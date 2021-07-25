Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IIM Jammu invites applications for various non-faculty positions

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has invited applications to fill vacancies in various non-faculty positions. The application forms are available on the official website of the IIM Jammu. The last date to fill and submit the application forms is August 1.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 04:24 PM IST
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has invited applications to fill vacancies in various non-faculty positions. The application forms are available on the official website of the IIM Jammu. The last date to fill and submit the application forms is August 1.

Apply online

Vacancy Details

Systems Manager: 1 post

Placement officer: 1 post

Administrative Officer (Administration): 1 post

Finance and Accounts Officer: 1 post

Administrative Officer (Academics/Program): 1 post

Administrative Officer (Purchase): 1 post

Administrative Officer (Admissions): 1 post

Chief Innovation Officer (CIO): 2 posts

Assistant Administrative Officer (Academics): 4 posts

Assistant Administrative Officer (International Relations): 1 post

Assistant Administrative Officer (Placements): 1 post

Assistant Administrative Officer (Student Affairs): 1 post

Assistant Administrative Officer(Establishment): 1 post

Assistant Administrative Officer (Estate & Admin): 1 post

Assistant Librarian: 1 post

Assistant System Manager: 1 post

Graphic Designer: 1 post

IT & Systems Assistant: 1 post

Sr. Library & Information Assistant: 1 post

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 1 post

"Interested candidates may apply online latest by 01st August 2021 furnishing full particulars of qualifications, experience, salary drawn, and salary expected along with names of two referees and paying an application fee of Rs. 590/- through online payment system," IIM Jammu has said.

There is no application fee for SC/ST/DAP candidates.

The selection criteria varies post wise. For few posts, the selection will be through personal interview and for others candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in the prescribed qualification, written test and skill test.

