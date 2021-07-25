IIM Jammu invites applications for various non-faculty positions
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has invited applications to fill vacancies in various non-faculty positions. The application forms are available on the official website of the IIM Jammu. The last date to fill and submit the application forms is August 1.
Vacancy Details
Systems Manager: 1 post
Placement officer: 1 post
Administrative Officer (Administration): 1 post
Finance and Accounts Officer: 1 post
Administrative Officer (Academics/Program): 1 post
Administrative Officer (Purchase): 1 post
Administrative Officer (Admissions): 1 post
Chief Innovation Officer (CIO): 2 posts
Assistant Administrative Officer (Academics): 4 posts
Assistant Administrative Officer (International Relations): 1 post
Assistant Administrative Officer (Placements): 1 post
Assistant Administrative Officer (Student Affairs): 1 post
Assistant Administrative Officer(Establishment): 1 post
Assistant Administrative Officer (Estate & Admin): 1 post
Assistant Librarian: 1 post
Assistant System Manager: 1 post
Graphic Designer: 1 post
IT & Systems Assistant: 1 post
Sr. Library & Information Assistant: 1 post
Junior Engineer (Electrical): 1 post
"Interested candidates may apply online latest by 01st August 2021 furnishing full particulars of qualifications, experience, salary drawn, and salary expected along with names of two referees and paying an application fee of Rs. 590/- through online payment system," IIM Jammu has said.
There is no application fee for SC/ST/DAP candidates.
The selection criteria varies post wise. For few posts, the selection will be through personal interview and for others candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in the prescribed qualification, written test and skill test.