IIMC Admissions 2021: Application process ends on August 15, here's how to apply

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 11, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has extended the last date to apply for the PG Diploma course. The deadline to fill the online application has been extended till August 15 till 5 pm. Earlier the last date to apply was August 9.

Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at https://iimc.nta.ac.in/

However, there is no change in the date of the Exam. The entrance exam for IIMC will be held on August 29 and the results will be announced in September.

Admissions to IIMC 2021 Application fee: For the General Category, the application price is 1,000, and for the OBC/SC/ST/Differently-abled/EWS category, the application fee is 750.

Direct link to apply

IIMC 2021 Admission: How to apply

Visit the official website at https://iimc.nta.ac.in/

On the Home page, click on IIMC admission

Fill in the personal details

Fill the online application with qualification details

Upload your photograph and Signature

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

IIMC has six campuses throughout the country. The six campuses are in New Delhi, Dhenkanal, Aizawl, Amravati, Kottayam, and Jammu. IIMC offers eight different journalism and mass communication courses.

