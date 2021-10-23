IISER Recruitment 2021: Apply for 28 Junior Assistant and other posts
Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Mohali, IISER has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of IISER Mohali on iisermohali.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 8, 2021.
Separate applications should be submitted online for each post applied. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Physical Education Instructor 1 Post
- Superintendent (Accounts) 2 Posts
- Junior Engineer 2 Post
- Junior Lab Assistant 10 Posts
- Junior Assistant 12 Posts
- Cook 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Application Fees
Candidates belonging to UR/EWS/OBC category will have to pay ₹300/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD category and women candidates will have to pay ₹150/- as application fees. Fee will have to be paid online.