IISER Recruitment 2021: Apply for 28 Junior Assistant and other posts

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Mohali, IISER has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of IISER Mohali on iisermohali.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 8, 2021.

Separate applications should be submitted online for each post applied. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Physical Education Instructor 1 Post

Superintendent (Accounts) 2 Posts

Junior Engineer 2 Post

Junior Lab Assistant 10 Posts

Junior Assistant 12 Posts

Cook 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to UR/EWS/OBC category will have to pay ₹300/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD category and women candidates will have to pay ₹150/- as application fees. Fee will have to be paid online.