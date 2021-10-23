Home / Education / Employment News / IISER Recruitment 2021: Apply for 28 Junior Assistant and other posts
employment news

IISER Recruitment 2021: Apply for 28 Junior Assistant and other posts

IISER Mohali to recruit candidates for Junior Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IISER Mohali on iisermohali.ac.in.
IISER Recruitment 2021: Apply for 28 Junior Assistant and other posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
IISER Recruitment 2021: Apply for 28 Junior Assistant and other posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Mohali, IISER has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of IISER Mohali on iisermohali.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 8, 2021. 

Separate applications should be submitted online for each post applied. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

  • Physical Education Instructor 1 Post
  • Superintendent (Accounts) 2 Posts
  • Junior Engineer 2 Post
  • Junior Lab Assistant 10 Posts
  • Junior Assistant 12 Posts
  • Cook 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here. 

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to UR/EWS/OBC category will have to pay 300/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD category and women candidates will have to pay 150/- as application fees. Fee will have to be paid online. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iiser mohali sarkari naukri
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out