IIT Delhi Recruitment: Apply for JE, Assistant Registrar and other posts

Indian Institute Technology Delhi has invited applications for 89 vacancies of Assistant Registrar, Junior Engineer (Electrical), Assistant Administrative Office and other posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 20. interested candidates can apply online through the official website at home.iitd.ac.in.

IIT Delhi Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 89 vacancies of which 8 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Registrar, 28 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer, 14 vacancies are for the post of Administrative Assistant, 4 vacancies are for the post of Junior Accounts & Audit Officer, 18 vacancies are for the post of Accounts & Audit Assistant, 2 vacancies are for the post of Superintending Engineer, 2 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil), 3 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), 2 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical), 4 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical), and 4 vacancies are for the post of Application Analyst.

IIT Delhi recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at https://home.iitd.ac.in/

On the homepage click on the" Advt. No. – Mission Mode (DR) (3) / 2023 Dated February 17, 2023 ONLINE applications are invited from the Indian Nationals for filling up the following posts on Direct Recruitment basis"

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents and submit for future reference.

Candidates are required to submit the applictaion form within 10 days of the last date of submission of the Application Form, failing which such persons shall be required to produce NOC at the time of the selection process, provided they must have sent an Advance Copy to theRecruitment Cell, Room No. 207/C-7, Adjoining to Dy. Director (Ops)’s Office, IIT Delhi, Hauz-Khas, New Delhi – 110016. The candidate will have to clearly superscribe “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF _________________ AGAINST ADVT. NO. MISSION MODE (DR) (3) / 2023 DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2023

