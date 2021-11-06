Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IIT Jammu Recruitment 2021: Apply for Jr Technical Superintendent & other posts

IIT Jammu to recruit candidates for Jr Technical Superintendent & other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT Jammu on iitjammu.ac.in.
Published on Nov 06, 2021 05:12 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Jammu has invited applications from candidates to apply for Jr Technical Superintendent & other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT Jammu on iitjammu.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 26, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 36 posts in the organisation. 

No hardcopy submission of the online submitted application is required for the non-teaching positions at the initial stage. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

Name of the post Number of vacancies 
Institute Engineer 1 Post 
Deputy Registrar 1 Post 
Scientific Officer 1 Post 
Assistant Registrar 4 Posts 
Institute Counsellor 1 Post 
Security Officer 1 Post 
Career Development Officer 1 Post 
Technical Officer 2 Posts 
Assistant Engineer 1 Post 
Junior Technical Officer 1 Post 
Fire and Safety Manager 1 Post 
Junior Superintendent 2 Posts 
Junior Technical Superintendent 10 Posts 
Caretaker cum Manager 1 Post 
Assistant Sports Officer 2 Posts 
Senior Laboratory Assistant 3 Posts 
Junior Library Information Assistant 1 Post 
Junior Assistant 2 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here

Selection Process

The Institute will conduct (preferably online) Written Test/Proficiency Test/Computer Test/Interview for these posts and only those candidates, who qualify the said tests etc. in progressive steps, following the standards in general, will be considered. The selection process will be done in a three-stage examination consisting of Stage I: Screening, Stage II : Written test and Stage III: Final selection.

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable Fee of Rs.1000/- for Group A and 500/- for Group ‘B’ & ‘C posts. Candidate belonging to SC/ST, PwD category and women candidates are exempted from paying application fee.

