IIT Jammu Recruitment 2021: Apply for Jr Technical Superintendent & other posts

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Jammu has invited applications from candidates to apply for Jr Technical Superintendent & other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT Jammu on iitjammu.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 26, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 36 posts in the organisation.

No hardcopy submission of the online submitted application is required for the non-teaching positions at the initial stage. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the post Number of vacancies Institute Engineer 1 Post Deputy Registrar 1 Post Scientific Officer 1 Post Assistant Registrar 4 Posts Institute Counsellor 1 Post Security Officer 1 Post Career Development Officer 1 Post Technical Officer 2 Posts Assistant Engineer 1 Post Junior Technical Officer 1 Post Fire and Safety Manager 1 Post Junior Superintendent 2 Posts Junior Technical Superintendent 10 Posts Caretaker cum Manager 1 Post Assistant Sports Officer 2 Posts Senior Laboratory Assistant 3 Posts Junior Library Information Assistant 1 Post Junior Assistant 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The Institute will conduct (preferably online) Written Test/Proficiency Test/Computer Test/Interview for these posts and only those candidates, who qualify the said tests etc. in progressive steps, following the standards in general, will be considered. The selection process will be done in a three-stage examination consisting of Stage I: Screening, Stage II : Written test and Stage III: Final selection.

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable Fee of Rs.1000/- for Group A and ₹500/- for Group ‘B’ & ‘C posts. Candidate belonging to SC/ST, PwD category and women candidates are exempted from paying application fee.