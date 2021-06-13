Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / IIT Kanpur Recruitment: REO, Principal REO posts offered, Apply till June 30
IIT Kanpur Recruitment: REO, Principal REO posts offered, Apply till June 30

IIT Kanpur Recruitment: IIT Kanpur has invited applications for the post of REO (Grade 1) and Principal REO on temporary and contract basis for a maximum period of five years.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 05:20 PM IST
IIT Kanpur Recruitment:: This recruitment drive is to fill up 8 vacancies, out of which 7 posts are for REO(Grade 1) and 1 post is for Principal REO..(File)

IIT Kanpur has invited applications for the post of Research Establishment Officers (REO) Grade 1 and Principal REO on temporary and contract basis for a maximum period of five years. The application process is underway and the last day to apply online is June 30.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 8 vacancies, out of which 7 posts are for REO(Grade 1) and 1 post is for Principal REO.

IIT Kanpur Recruitment Age Limit : The maximum age limit for the post of REO(Grade 1) is 45 years and for the post of Principal REO the maximum age limit is 50 years.

IIT Kanpur Recruitment: Total Emoluments per month

REO(Grade 1): 1,09,554

Principal REO: 1,92,311

Application fee: 1000

The candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD/Women/Abroad candidates category are exempted from payment of application fee.

IIT Kanpur Recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website at https://iitk.ac.in/doad/reo-recruitment

Before applying Candidates have to register to the IIT Kanpur staff requirement Portal

After registration key in your credentials

Enter all the required details

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of same for future reference

Interested candidates are advised to read the notification on the official website.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for latest updates.

Topics
iit kanpur govt jobs application process underway job application jobs
