IIT Madras Recruitment 2021: Apply for 92 vacancies by 5.30pm today
The application process to fill 92 vacancies of Junior Assistant, Junior Technician, and other posts ends on August 23 at 5:30 pm. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of IIT Madras at recruit.iitm.ac.in
IT Madras recruitment 2021 vacancy details: Out of 92 vacancies, 3 vacancies are each for the post of staff nurse, Assistant Security officer. 10 vacancies are for the post of Junior Superintendent, 1 vacancy are each for the post of Junior Engineer and Junior Technician ( Telephones ). 30 vacancies are for the post of Junior assistant and 34 vacancies are for the post of Junior Technician, 6 vacancies are for the post of Junior Technician ( Maintenance ) and 4 vacancies are for the post of Junior Library Technician.
IIT Madras recruitment 2021 application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹300 as application fee. The application fee is exempted from the candidates of SC/ST/PWD/ category and women candidates.
Here is the direct link to apply for various vacancies in IIT Madras
IIT Madras recruitment 2021: How to apply
Visit the official website of IIT Madras recruitment at recruit.iitm.ac.in
On the homepage click on the Apply Online tab
Click on the link that reads, ‘Create a new account ‘
Fill the application form
Upload all the relevant documents
Submit the application form
Pay the application fee
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference