IIT Mandi recruitment: Apply for Registrar and Non-Teaching Posts

employment news
Published on Aug 15, 2022 11:51 AM IST
IIT Mandi recruitment 2022: Applications are invited for Registrar and Non-Teaching positions.
ByHT Education Desk

Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi has invited applications for the post of Registrar and other Non - Teaching position. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application fee is August 27. Interested candidates can apply online at iitmandi.ac.in.

IIT Mandi recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment dive is being conducted to fill 16 vacancies of which 1 vacancy is for the post of Registrar and 15 vacancy is for the Non-Teaching Posts.

IIT Mandi recruitment application fee: The application fee is 100.

Here's the direct link to apply

IIT Mandi recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website at iitmandi.ac.in

On the homepage click on the career tab and than on current vacancies

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Take print out for future reference.

iit mandi recruitment drive vacancy
