IIT Mandi students receive 249 offers in 1st phase of placements

Students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi received 249 offers from 88 companies during the phase first phase of this year's placements, the institute said on Thursday.

Overall, this is an increase of 50% in the total number of offers received in phase 1, compared to last year, IIT Mandi said, adding that the number of pre placement offers is also higher – 70 this year compared to 56 last year.

“So far, IIT Mandi has also received 19 international offers this year from companies, including Rakuten, Accenture Japan, Denso, and Nohara Holdings, Inc. More than 140 national and international companies hired in multiple sectors and several job profiles are registered with IIT Mandi for phase 1 of placement which will continue till the end of December,” as per a press statement issued by the institute.

“Top recruiters are Uber, Amazon, Walmart, Oracle, Indeed, Flipkart, Microsoft, Tata 1mg, Trilogy, Cashfree, Adobe, Paytm, Rakuten, Zomato, Sprinklr, Schrodinger, Samsung Research Institute Bangalore, ODE, ICICI bank, HDFC, EXL Service, Evalueserve, Merilytics, Jaguar Land Rover, Maruti Suzuki, Mercedes Benz, Addverb, Hitachi, L&T, HoneyWell, Western Digital, AMD, Ceremorphic, LTI, GE, etc. and PSUs including C DOT, and HPCL, among others.”

Till now, the highest domestic package is ₹60 lakh. “Job offers in profiles such as Software Development Engineer, Data Scientist, Data Analyst, Business Analyst, Data and Business Consultant, Marketing, Management, GET (Graduate Engineer Trainee), and several other domains and sectors have already been made," IIT Mandi informed.