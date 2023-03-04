Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news
Published on Mar 04, 2023 08:26 PM IST

IIT-ISM will recruit candidates for AEE and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT-ISM at iitism.ac.in.

IIT-ISM Recruitment 2023: Apply for AEE & other posts at iitism.ac.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology- Indian School of Mines has invited applications from candidates for AEE and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT-ISM at iitism.ac.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is till March 30, 2023 for all posts except Dy. Superintending Engineer (Electrical), Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) and Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) posts. The last date for these posts is March 31, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Chief Medical Officer: 1 post
  • Medical Officer: 4 posts
  • Placement Officer: 1 post
  • Assistant Workshop Superintendent Academic: 1 post
  • Sr. Physical Education and Sports Officer: 1 post
  • Physical Education and Sports Officer: 2 posts
  • Deputy Superintending Engineer: 1 post
  • Assistant Executive Engineer: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees is 1000/-for all candidates. The fees have to paid through SBI collect link available on the website of the Institute. SC/ST/ PwD / Ex-Servicemen and Female candidates are exempted from payment of recruitment fee.

