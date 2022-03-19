Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IMA Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant and Associate Professor posts
IMA Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant and Associate Professor posts

IMA to recruit candidates for Assistant and Associate Professor posts. Candidates can apply online within 15 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. 
Published on Mar 19, 2022 12:17 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Military Academy, IMA has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant and Associate Professor posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online by sending the filled up application form to the mentioned email ID or can send the application form to the postal address given below. 

The last date to apply for the posts is within 15 days from the date of publication of advertisement. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Assistant Professor: 7 Posts
  • Associate Professor: 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available on employment news&lt;/strong&gt;

Where to Apply 

Applications along with resume, educational qualification, API score sheet as per UGC regulations 2018 along with self attested copies of credentials should reach the address given below within 15 days from publication of this notification. The address is Principal, ACC Wing, Indian Military Academy, Dehrudun- 248007. 

 

