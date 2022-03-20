Income Tax Recruitment 2022 : 24 vacancies of MTS and other posts on offer.

Income Tax department has invited applications from meritorious sports persons for MTS and other posts. Candidates can check the notification on the official website of Income tax department at www.incometaxindia.gov.in and submit the same in the prescribed format.

The last date of the submission of the application form through the offline mode is April 18.

“The willing and eligible candidates can send their application in prescribed format given in Annexure-II, to the Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Headquarters (Personnel & Establishment), pI Floor, Room No. 14, Aayakar Bhawan, P-7, Chowringhee Square, Kolkata700069 by postlhand so as to reach the office of the undersigned on or before 18.04.2022 (upto 6 p.m.),” reads the official notification.

Income Tax Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 24 vacancies out of which 18 vacancies are for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff, 5 vacancies are for the post of Tax Assistant, and 1 vacancy is for the post of Income Tax Inspector.

Income Tax Recruitment 2022 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years for all the three posts and the maximum age of the candidates should 30 years for Income Tax Inspector, 27 for Tax Assistant and 25 for Multi-Tasking Staff.

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates should send the completed application form to the Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Headquarters (Personnel and Establishment), 1st Floor, Room No. 14, Aayakar Bhawan, P-7, Chowringhee Square, Kolkata-700069 on or before the closing date for applications.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification below:

