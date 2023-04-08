Indbank Merchant Banking Services Limited has invited applications from candidates for Dealer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IndBank at indbankonline.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 22, 2023.

Indbank Recruitment 2023: Apply for Dealer posts at indbankonline.com(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up 12 posts of Dealer for Stock Broking Terminals in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have graduation degree with NISM/ NCFM qualification. The age limit of the candidates should be between 21 years to 30 years of age. Also, candidates should have minimum one year experience in dealing.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of interview. A screening committee will screen the applications received for the post for identifying eligible candidates. Interview and final selection will be carried out by the committee of the company.

How to Apply

To apply for the posts candidates will have to download the application form from the website and send the filled up applications with the copy of the enclosures through courier/ registered post to Head Administration, 480, 1st Floor, Khivraj Complex 1, Anna Salai, Nandanam, Chennai- 600035. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Indbank.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON