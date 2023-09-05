India Post GDS 2023: How to check results on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Result of India Post GDS (Gramin Dak Sevak) recruitment 2023 are awaited. The online application process for the recruitment drive was closed on August 23. When announced, candidates can check it on indiapostgdaonline.gov.in.

How to check India Post GDS results on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

There is no exam for India Post GDS recruitment and the merit list is prepared on the basis of Class 10 marks. Those who studied Mathematics and English as compulsory or elective subjects and are currently 18-40 years old were eligible to apply for these posts.

This phase of India Post GDS recruitment 2023 will fill 30,041 vacancies.

When declared, candidates can check India Post GDS result 2023 by following these steps:

How to check India Post GDS result 2023

Go to indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Select your state. Now, open the result link. If required, enter your login details. Submit. Check and download the India Post GDS result. Save a copy of the page for future uses.

