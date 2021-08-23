Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / India Post GDS Recruitment: Apply for 4,264 vacancies in UP circle by Sept 22
employment news

India Post GDS Recruitment: Apply for 4,264 vacancies in UP circle by Sept 22

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Application process to fill 4,264 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks in UP circle began on August 23.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 23, 2021 11:09 PM IST
India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: The vacancies are for branch postmaster, assistant branch postmaster and dak sevaks in UP circle.(HT File)

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: The application process to fill 4,264 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Uttar Pradesh circle began on August 23 and will close on September 22.

The vacancies are for branch postmaster (BPM), assistant branch postmaster (ABPM) and dak sevaks.

Interested candidates can register at appost.in/gdsonline

Education Qualification

Candidates should have passed class 10th from a recognised school board of education. They must have studied English, mathematics, and local language as a compulsory or elective subject. The knowledge of the local language is compulsory and candidates should have studied it at least up to 10th standard.

Age limit

As on August 23, 2021, the minimum and maximum age limit for these posts is between 18 to 40 years. There is relaxation of age limit for certain category candidates.

GDS Recruitment: Selection process

The eligible candidates will be selected through an automated generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidate’s online submitted applications.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india post gds recruitment india post recruitment up jobs post of gramin dak sevaks gramin dak sevaks
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

DSE Odisha recruitment 2021: Registration for 4,619 teachers' posts begins

CIP Ranchi Recruitment: Apply for Nursing Officer and other post

PSSSB admit card for warder, matron exam 2021 released; download link

Punjab health department recruitment: 535 medical officer vacancies on offer
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP