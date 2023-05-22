India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Apply for 12828 posts at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post has invited applications from candidates for Gramik Dak Sevak posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 12828 posts in the organisation.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023

The registration process begins on May 22 and will end on June 11, 2023. The correction window will open on June 12 and will close on June 14, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 40 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of shortlisting of candidates on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to mark in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.

Application Fees

A fee of Rs.100/- is to be paid by the applicants for all posts notified in choice of Division. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female applicants, SC /ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants.

