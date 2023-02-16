India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 40889 posts

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: India Post will close applications for recruitment of Gramik Dak Sevak (GDS) posts today, February 16. Eligible candidates can apply for India Post GDS recruitment on the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official website is not opening right now. Candidates might have to wait for some time and try submitting their applications later.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 40,889 vacancies.

After this, the application correction window will open on February 17 and will close on February 19, 2023.

Candidates who have passed Secondary School Examination and passed in Mathematics and English subjects in 10th standard from a Board of School Education recognized by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories are eligible to apply for these posts.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of India Post GDS recruitment at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Click on the registration link and fill in the details.

Login and fill in the application form.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Make the payment of application fees and submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page.

Save a copy for future needs.