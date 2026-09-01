India Post has started the registration process for GDS posts. The direct link to apply for Gramin Dak Sevak posts is available to eligible candidates on the official website of India Post website at indiapost.gov.in.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registration begins for 23757 vacancies at indiapost.gov.in, direct link here

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The online application submission and fee payment will begin tomorrow, September 2 and will end on September 21, 2026. The correction window will open on September 23 and will close on September 24, 2026.

This recruitment drive will fill 23757 Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies across the organisation.

Candidates who have Secondary School Examination (SSE) pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India are eligible to apply. The applicant should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard from a recognised Board.

The age limit should be 18 years to 40 years.

Direct link to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2026

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: How to apply

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1. Visit the official website of India Post at indiapost.gov.in.

2. Click on India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

4. Once registration is done, candidates will have to login.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred only) for online submission of the application. Female, Trans-women, SC, ST and PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of fee. Fee payment can be made only through online mode in the same portal. After submitting all application details, the portal will prompt for fee payment based on applicability.

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The fee should be paid through Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Net Banking and UPI through recognised payment gateways.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registration for 23k+ posts begins today at indiapost.gov.in, here's how to register

The applicants will be shortlisted for engagement on the basis of a system-generated merit list. The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. For more related details candidates can check the official website of India Post.

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