India Post will begin the registration process for GDS posts on August 31, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Gramin Dak Sevak posts can find the direct link on the official India Post website at indiapost.gov.in. The registration window will close on September 19, 2026. India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registration for 23k+ posts begins today at indiapost.gov.in, here's how to register

Online application submission and fee payment will begin on September 2 and close on September 21, 2026.

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Candidates who have Secondary School Examination (SSE) pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India are eligible to apply. The applicant should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard from a recognised Board.

The age limit should be 18 years to 40 years.

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The candidates having equivalent qualification from any other board are not eligible to apply for engagement as GDS.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: How to register All the eligible candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of India Post at indiapost.gov.in.

2. Click on India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

4. Once registration is done, candidates will have to login.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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The applicants will be shortlisted for engagement on the basis of a system-generated merit list. The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.

After selection for the GDS post, the SSE documents of selected candidates may be verified through the API Setu/Digi Locker/Official Website of the Educational Board by the Department, if the same is available online (API Setu/Digi Locker/Official Website). All the candidates who will be shortlisted for engagement are therefore advised to ensure that they have a Digilocker account and the available relevant documents (marksheet/caste certificate/PwBD Certificate etc.) are duly fetched in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of India Post.