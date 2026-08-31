State Bank of India will close the registration process for Junior Associate posts on August 31, 2026. Candidates who are eligible to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: Last date today to apply for 7680 JA posts at sbi.co.in, direct link here

The preliminary exam will be held on September 2026 and the main exam will be held in November 2026. This recruitment drive will fill up 7680 posts in the organisation.

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Candidates who want to apply for the post should have graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Candidates having an integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2026.

The age limit of the candidate should be above 20 years and below 28 years as on April 1, 2026 i.e., candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1998 and not later than 01.04.2006 (both days inclusive).

Direct link to apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: How to apply 1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on the careers link, and a new page will open.

3. Click on the Junior Associate registration link and enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill out the application form.

5. Make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹750/- for General/OBC/EWS category candidates. Fee/ Intimation charges once paid will NOT be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other exam or selection.

Fee can be paid by using debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates. On successful completion of transaction, e-receipt and application form with fee details will be generated, which may be printed for record. Printout of Application Form is NOT to be sent to SBI.

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Probation Period Selected candidates will be governed by the terms and conditions of the Service Regulations of the Bank in force at the time of joining.

The newly appointed Junior Associates will be on probation for a minimum period of 6 months. Newly recruited Junior Associates will be required to complete elessons as prescribed by the bank during the probation, for getting confirmed in the Bank, failing which their probation will be extended till completion of the same.