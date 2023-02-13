Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / India Post GDS Recruitment: Application process to fill 40889 posts ending soon

India Post GDS Recruitment: Application process to fill 40889 posts ending soon

employment news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 06:53 PM IST

Indian Post will end the application process for the post of GDS on Feb 16.

India Post GDS Recruitment: Application process to fill 40889 posts ending soon(HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk

The application process for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak) in India Post will end on February 16. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Candidates can edit their application from February 17, 2023, till February 19, 2023.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40889 posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak) in India Post.

The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years.

Direct link to apply

India Post GDS Recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Register and proceed with the application

Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee

Submit and take the print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
india post recruitment
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP