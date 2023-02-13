India Post GDS Recruitment: Application process to fill 40889 posts ending soon
Indian Post will end the application process for the post of GDS on Feb 16.
The application process for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak) in India Post will end on February 16. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
Candidates can edit their application from February 17, 2023, till February 19, 2023.
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40889 posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak) in India Post.
The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years.
India Post GDS Recruitment: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
Register and proceed with the application
Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee
Submit and take the print for future reference.