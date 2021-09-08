India Post GDS Recruitment: Selection list for Chhattisgarh circle at appost.in

India Post has declared the result for the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment exam for Chhattisgarh Circle on its official website.

Candidates who appeared in the GDS recruitment examination can check their results online on the official website of India Post at appost.in.

The recruitment drive was conducted to fill up 1,137 vacancies of GDS in Chhattisgarh circle.

The selection list of Gramin Dak Sevak for Chattisgarh circle Cycle III includes registration number of candidates, post names, branch office names.

In total, 1,133 candidates have been shortlisted for the posts of branch post master (BPM), assistant branch post master (ABPM) and dak sevaks.

How to check Chhattisgarh GDS results 2020:

Visit the official website of India Post at appost.in

On the homepage, under the “Results” section, click on the link that reads, “Chhattisgarh (1137 posts)”

The Chhattisgarh GDS results 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Check your registration number

Take the print out of the results for future use.