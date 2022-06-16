India Post GDS result 2022 announced for 2 circles, check here

India Post GDS Result 2022: India Post has released result of the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) for 2 circles. Candidates who applied for GDS posts in Assam and Uttarakhand can go to indiapostgdsonline.gov.in to check their selection status. Shortlisted candidates will now have to verify their documents in the next round.

“Asam & UttaraKhand Circles Shortlisted candidates list for document verification is released,” reads the official notification.

Here are direct links and steps to check India Post GDS result:

India Post GDS result: Assam

India Post GDS result: Uttarakhand

How to check India Post GDS Result 2022

Go to indiapostgdsonline.gov.in On the homepage, click on the shortlisted candidates tab and select your circle: Assam or Uttarakhand Download the PDF file and check result.

Results of other circles are expected soon. Candidates should visit the official website for more updates.

Candidates selected in Assam and Uttarakhand have to complete document verification by June-end.

“The listed candidates should get their documents verified by the mentioned divisional head before 30.06.2022. The candidate should go along with all the relevant original documents for verification,” reads an official statement.

