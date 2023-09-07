India Post GDS result 2023 out on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, PDF download link

India Post GDS Result 2023: India Post has announced results of the second recruitment drive for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) online engagement, July, 2023. Candidates can check their results on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The direct link and steps to check the result PDF have been shared below.

India Post GDS result 2023 announced (indiapostgdsonline.gov.in)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process for India Post GDS 2023 ended on August 23. No exam was held for this recruitment drive and merit lists have been prepared on the basis of Class 10 board exam marks.

This phase of India Post GDS recruitment 2023 is for 30,041 vacancies.

Direct link to check India Post GDS result 2023

How to check India Post GDS result 2023

Check India Post GDS result 2023 by following these steps:

Go to the recruitment portal: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Under “GDS 2023 Schedule-II”, go to “Shortlisted Candidates” and then click on the + icon.

Select your state and then click on “Shortlisted Candidates”

The result PDF for your state will open.

Check your result using registration number.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Selected candidates have to next verify their documents through the divisional head mentioned against their name. The deadline of document verification has been given on the top of the merit list.

“The shortlisted candidates should report for verification along with originals and two sets of self attested photocopies of all the relevant documents,” an official statement reads.