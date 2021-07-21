India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2357 GDS posts in West Bengal circle

West Bengal Postal Circle has invited online applications for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) vacancies. The application process has begun. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for West Bengal Postal Circle GDS recruitment online at appost.in on or before August 19.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2357 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevak to the Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), Dak Sevak posts.

West Bengal GDS recruitment 2021: Age Limit

A candidate should be between 18 to 40 years old as of July 20, 2021.

West Bengal GDS recruitment 2021: Application fee

Applicant from the UR/OBC/EWS category has to pay ₹100 as application fee. All female/trans-woman candidates, SC/ST candidates, and PwD candidates are excluded from paying the application fee.

West Bengal GDS recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of India Post at https://appost.in/gdsonline/ or https://indiapost.gov.in

Register yourself

Pay the application fee of ₹100

Fill the application form, upload your documents and submit post preference

Keep the hard copy of same for future use

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details here on the notification here.