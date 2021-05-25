India Post Recruitment: Apply for 4368 GDS posts in Bihar, Maharashtra by May 26

The application process to fill vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks in Bihar circle and Maharashtra circle will close on May 26. The candidates who have not applied for the posts can apply through the official website of India Post at http://appost.in/gdsonline/

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 4368 vacancies out of which 1940 vacancies are for Gramin Dak Sevak Bihar circle and 2482 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak Maharastra circle.

Apply for 4,368 vacancies in Bihar, Maharashtra

The application process began on April 27.

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below:

GDS recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of GDS at http://appost.in/gdsonline/

On the home page, Follow the steps to Apply

Register with all the required details ( Name, Mobile Number Adhar Number, and other details)

Pay the application fee

Fill the application form ‘

Upload Documents and Choose preferences

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use

Link to apply

Note: Candidates can pay the application fee through the offline and online modes. Offline payment can be made at any Head Post Office. Visit official website for details, eligibility etc before applying.