India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Apply for 4,368 vacancies in Bihar, Maharashtra

The application process to fill 1940 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks in Bihar circle and 2,428 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks in Maharashtra circle began on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The last date to apply for the posts is May 26.

The vacancies are for Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster(ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

Interested candidates of Bihar and Maharashtra can register at appost.in/gdsonline/

Education Qualification

Candidates should have passed class 10th from a recognised school board of education. They must have studied English, mathematics, and vernacular language as a compulsory or elective subject. The knowledge of the local language is compulsory and candidates should have studied it at least up to 10th standard.

Age limit

The minimum and maximum age limit for these posts is between 18 to 40 years. The age will be calculated from April 27, 2021. There is relaxation of age limit for certain category candidates.

GDS Recruitment: Selection process

The eligible candidates will be selected through an automated generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidate’s online submitted applications.

Only marks obtained in class 10th will be given priority.

The candidates are required to have a Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days from any Computer Training Institute run by the central government/State Government/Universities/Board/Private institution. The requirement of basic computer knowledge will be relaxed if the candidate has studied computers in class 10th or 12th or any other higher education level.

Link to apply

Notes: Candidates are advised to check the official website of appost.in/gdsonline/ for further details before applying.