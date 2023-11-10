India Post Sports Quota Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 1889 posts, link here

Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications has started the registration process for India Post Sports Quota Recruitment 2023 on November 10, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for various posts can do it through the official website of DOPS Sports Recruitment at dopsportsrecruitment.cept.gov.in.

India Post Sports Quota Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 1889 posts

This recruitment drive will fill up 1899 posts in the organisation out of which 598 posts are for Postal Assistant, 143 posts for Sorting Assistant, 585 posts for Postman, 3 posts for Mail Guard, and 570 posts for MTS.

The registration process will close on December 9, 2023. The correction window will open on December 10 and will close on December 14, 2023.

India Post Sports Quota Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of DOPS Sports Recruitment at dopsportsrecruitment.cept.gov.in.

Click on Application stage 1 and fill the details.

Go to the net step of Application stage 2 and fill the details.

Make the payment of fees and click on submit.

Once the application is submitted, download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹100/-. Women candidates, Transgender candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid online through UPI, Net Banking, Credit / Debit Cards, etc.