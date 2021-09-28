India Post UP Circle recruitment: Apply for the 46 vacancies under sports quota

The office of Chief Postmaster General UP Circle, Lucknow has invited applications for filling 46 vacancies under the sports quota. The application process is underway and the last date to apply in the prescribed format is November 5. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of India Post at www.indiapost.gov.in.

India Post UP circle recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 46 vacancies of Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant, Postman, and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) under sports quota in UP circle.

India Post UP circle recruitment application fee: The candidates have to pay ₹100 as application fee through e-payment at any computerised post office using Challan form along with the notification specifying, "Direct recruitment of sportsperson to Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant, Postman, and Multi Tasking Staff MTS (Erstwhile Group ‘D’ ) cader under sports quota in Uttar Pradesh Postal circle".

India Post UP circle recruitment age limit: The candidates applying for the post of Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant, Postman should be between the age of 18 to 27 years. For MTS staff the candidate’s age should be not less than 18 and not more than 25.

India Post UP circle recruitment: How to apply

Interested candidates have to post the duly filled application form along with the self attested copies of all the relevant documents to the following address, "The Assistant Director (Recruitment), O/o The chief Postmaster General, Uttar Pradesh Circle, Lucknow – 226 001".

The application form along with the relevant documents should reach the above-mentioned address on or before November 5.