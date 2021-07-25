Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian Air Force invites applications for Group 'C' posts

Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications to fill vacancies in various Group 'C' posts.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 03:34 PM IST
Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications to fill vacancies in various Group 'C' posts. "Applications are invited from eligible citizens for the recruitment of group 'C' civilian posts at the various Air Force Stations or units. Eligible candidates may address their application to the concerned stations or units," the Indian Air Force has notified.

Details of the job is available in the current edition of the Employment News paper. The official website of the Indian Air Force doesn't have any information on the recruitment, so far.

Vacancies are available in lower division clerk, stenographers, MTS, HKS, ayah, ward sahayika, laundryman, mess staff and vulcaniser and other trade posts.

The age limit for all posts is 18-25 years as per the notice given in the Employment Newspaper.

Class 10, 12 pass and graduates are eligible for this job.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and the question cum answer paper booklet of the exam will be in English and Hindi.

The last date for submission of application forms so that it reaches the concerned authority is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.

