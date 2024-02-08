 Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Registration begins today - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Employment News / Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Registration begins today

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Registration begins today

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 08, 2024 11:55 AM IST

Application forms of the Indian Army Agniveer recruitment 2024 will be available on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The Indian Army will begin the registration process for the next recruitment rally of Agniveers today, February 8. Application forms of the Indian Army Agniveer recruitment 2024 will be available on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Registration from today(File Photo/HT)
Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Registration from today(File Photo/HT)

Direct link

The written test is scheduled for April, after which selected candidates will be called for physical tests.

Colonel DP Singh shared this information last month in a press conference in Ludhiana.

Candidates should be between 17 and 21 years of age to apply for this recruitment drive. For Agniveer General Duty vacancies, they should at least pass Class 10 and for Tradesmen, they should at least pass Class 8.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2024: Documents/information required for application

Class 10 pass certificate. (The following details should be filled strictly as per matric certificate: name, father's name, mother's name, date of birth).

Valid personal email address.

Individual mobile number.

Details about state, district and tehsil/block of domicile (only for JCO/OR enrolment application).

Scanned passport size photo (between 10 Kb to 20 Kb and in .jpg format)

Scanned photo of signature (between 5 Kb to 10 Kb, in .jpg format)

Detailed mark sheet of Class 10 and other higher education qualification, required to be filled in the application form as per the eligibility criteria of the category/entry applied for.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Thursday, February 08, 2024
