 Online registration for Agniveer recruitment from February 8
Online registration for Agniveer recruitment from February 8

Online registration for Agniveer recruitment from February 8

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 31, 2024 11:55 PM IST

The aspirants can visit the online portal--joinindianarmy.nic.in--to file their applications, after which they will be called for a written test in April

Registration for the recruitment of Agniveers will start from February 8 and remain open till March 21, said Colonel DP Singh while addressing a press conference in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

Director recruiting Colonel DP Singh interacting with media persons in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

He said the aspirants can visit the online portal--joinindianarmy.nic.in--to file their applications, after which they will be called for a written test in April. The selected candidates would further appear in the physical test.

He added that candidates from 17 and a half years old to 21-year-old can apply to become an Agniveer. For general duty Agniveer, the applicant must be 10th pass. For tradesmen, the candidate must be 8th pass.

Further, he added that the selection would be on merit basis. He appealed to the candidates for not believing in touts promising securing a job of Agniveer.

“To make the youth aware about the Agniveer scheme they are holding outreach programmes in schools, colleges and villages,”he added.

