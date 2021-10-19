Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian Army common entrance exam scheduled on October 31 cancelled
Indian Army common entrance exam scheduled on October 31 cancelled

Published on Oct 19, 2021 01:48 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Indian Army on Monday announced that the common entrance exam, scheduled to be held on October 31 for the posts of Soldier General Duty (Sol GD), Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical (Sol CLK/ SKT) and Soldier Tradesmen, has been canceled. 

“Conduct of common entrance exam (CEE) 31 Oct 2021 for Sol Gd, Sol (Tech), Sol Tdn 10th & Sol Tdn 8th And Sol (Clk/Skt) has been cancelled due to covid-19 situation. Fresh dates will be intimated later,” reads the update available on the official website of Join Indian Army.

The common entrance exam is held for those candidates who are found to be fit in the recruitment rallies. The recruitment rally is held on the basis of the application forms submitted by the candidates. The registration for the army recruitment rally is held online on the official website.

Admit cards for the common entrance exam are given to candidates in the rally site itself. Location, date, and time of written test are intimated to candidates through the admit cards.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Army has postponed many such common entrance exams in 2020-2021.

 

 

