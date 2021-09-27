Indian Army SSC Tech, JAG entry scheme registration begins this week

The registration for the Indian Army’s short service commission (SSC) entry for technical courses will begin on September 28 and for JAG entry it will commence on September 29, as per an advertisement published by the Indian Army in the weekly edition of the Employment Newspaper.

The notification and the application forms will be available on the official website of Join Indian Army.

These courses are likely to commence in April 2022.

For SSC tech, engineering graduates are eligible to apply and for the JAG entry law graduates are eligible.

For technical courses, selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission on probation in the rank of Lt from the date of commencement of the course or the date of reporting at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu, whichever is later and will be entitled to full pay and allowances admissible to Lt during training period. Pay and allowances will be paid after the successful completion of training.

For JAG entry, selected candidates will be detailed for Pre-Commission training at OTA, Chennai according to their position in the final order of merit, up to the number of available vacancies, subject to meeting all eligibility criteria.

Detailed notification along with eligibility criteria, selection process and other relevant details will be published on September 28 and 29.

