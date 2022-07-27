Indian Army SSC Tech recruitment 2022: Apply at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army has invited applications has invited application for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army. Eligible unmarried Male and unmarried Female Engineering Graduates and also from Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel can apply online through the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The last date for the submission of application form is August 24, 3.00 PM.

Indian Army SSC Tech recruitment vacancy details: The Indian Army is conducting a recruitment drive to fill 191 positions, of which 175 are for SSC (Tech) Men, 14 are for SSC (Tech) Women, and 2 are for Widows of Defence Personnel.

Indian Army SSC Tech recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 20 to 27 years as on 01 Apr 2023.

Indian Army SSC Technical 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Click on “Officer Entry Apply/Login” and then click “Registration”

Once registered, click “Apply Online” under dashboard

Next click on “Apply” shown against Short Service Commission Technical Course

Fill the application form and submit

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

For more details read the notification given below: