Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Indian Army SSC technical entry registration begins
employment news

Indian Army SSC technical entry registration begins

The Indian Army has invited applications for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC). The last date for submission of the application forms is October 27.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 06:13 PM IST
Indian Army SSC technical entry registration begins

The Indian Army has invited applications for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC). The course will commence in April 2022 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. “Applications are invited from eligible unmarried Male and unmarried Female Engineering Graduates and also from Widows of Defence Personnel who died in harness for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army,” it has said in an official notification released on September 28.

Apply online, scheme details

Candidates who have passed the requisite engineering degree course or are in the final year of engineering degree course are eligible to apply. All final year appearing candidates whose final year/final semester exam will be scheduled after 01 April 2022 are not eligible to apply for this course.

A total of 191 vacancies will be filled.

The last date for submission of the application forms is October 27.

For JAG entry scheme, for which law graduates are eligible, the registration will begin tomorrow, September 29. For JAG entry, selected candidates will be detailed for Pre-Commission training at OTA, Chennai according to their position in the final order of merit, up to the number of available vacancies, subject to meeting all eligibility criteria.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian army
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India Post UP Circle recruitment: Apply for the 46 vacancies under sports quota

NHM Karnataka recruitment: Apply for 3006 CHO vacancies

IIT Kanpur invites applications to recruit research establishment officers

HPCL Biofuel Limited Recruitment: Apply for 255 vacancies for GM and other posts
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP