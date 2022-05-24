Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Indian Bank recruitment: Apply for 312 Specialist Officer posts at ibps.in
employment news

Indian Bank recruitment: Apply for 312 Specialist Officer posts at ibps.in

Indian Bank recruitment: Application are invited for 312 Specialist Officer posts.
Indian Bank recruitment: Apply for 312 Specialist Officer posts at ibps.in
Published on May 24, 2022 02:09 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Indian Bank has invited online applications for the post of Specialist Officer posts. The application process has begun today, May 24 and the deadline for the submersion of the application form is June 14.

Indian Bank recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill Indian Bank recruitment posts

Indian Bank recruitment selection process: Depending on the number of applications submitted, the bank will choose between two modes of selection: 1. application shortlisting followed by interview or 2. written / online test followed by interview.

Indian Bank recruitment application fee: The application fee is 175 for SC/ST/PWD candidates and 850 for others.

Direct link to apply here

Indian Bank recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on the apply link for Indian Bank SO recruitment

Register and fill the application form

Upload documents, pay fee and submit application

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

RELATED STORIES

Notification here

  

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian bank jobs bank jobs
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP