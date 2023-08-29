Indian Coast Guard has invited applications for Assistant Commandant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Join Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 46 posts in the organization.

Indian Coast Guard to recruit 46 Assistant Commandant posts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process will begin on September 1 and will end on September 15, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

General Duty (GD): 25 posts

Tech: 20 posts

Law: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection of Assistant Commandants is based on an all India order of merit which is based on the performance of candidates in various stages examination and the number of vacancies available for the post. Clearing of Stage I, II, III, IV and V is compulsory for recruitment in ICG. All candidates will be compulsorily subjected to biometric, photo identification and document verification during various stages of examination.

Examination Fees

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination fees is ₹250/- for all candidates except SC/ST. The payment should be made through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/Master/Maestro/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Indian Coast Guard.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON