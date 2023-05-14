Indian Navy recruitment 2023: Apply for 372 Vacancies from May 15

Indian Navy has invited applications for 372 vacancies of chargeman-II. The applictaion process will begin on May 15 and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is May 29. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 372 vacancies of chargeman-II.

Indian Navy recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

Indian Navy recruitment 2023 educational qualification: The candidates should possess a degree in science with Physics or Chemistry or Mathematics from a recognized college.

OR

Candidates should possess a degree in the appropriate discipline from a recognized college.

Indian Navy recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: Candidates are required to pay ₹278 as application fee. All women, SC,ST, PwBD, and ESM candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

Indian Navy recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in

On the homepage, click on Join Navy then Ways to Join

Next, click on the Civilian and then on chargeman-II

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Take a printout for future reference.

