Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply for 25 Manager posts at iob.in

Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply for 25 Manager posts at iob.in

employment news
Published on Nov 11, 2022 01:38 PM IST

Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply for 25 Specialist Officers till November 30.

Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply for 25 Manager posts at iob.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk

Indian Overseas Bank has invited applications for 25 Vacancies for Specialist Officers for the various posts in Information Technology and Digital Banking in MMG Scale II. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of application form November 30. Candidates can apply online at www.iob.in.

Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25 vacancies of Specialist Officers for the various posts in Information Technology and Digital Banking in MMG Scale II.

Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2022 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 25 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 30 years as on November 1, 2022.

Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 100 for SC/ST/PWD candidates and for all others (Including OBC & EWS) the application fee is 1000.

Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.iob.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Click on the apply link

Fill the application form

Upload documents

Submit and take print out for future reference.

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
