Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 66 posts at iob.in, link here

Indian Overseas Bank has invited applications for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IOB at iob.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 66 posts in the organization.

Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 66 posts at iob.in

The registration process was started on November 6 and will end on November 19, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Manager: 59 posts

Senior Manager: 5 posts

Chief Manager: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Selection will be made based on an Online Examination followed by Interview. Candidates qualifying in the Online Examination would be called for personal Interview. The venue, time & date for Interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the Interview call letter and candidates must attend the same. The call letter will be sent by email only.

Application Fees

SC/ST/PWD category candidates will have to pay only intimation charges of ₹175/- and other category candidates will have to pay ₹850/- as application fees. Payment through IOB Net Banking 2. Payment through Other Banks’ net banking can only be done. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IOB.