Institute for Plasma Research invites applications to recruit Clerks
employment news

Institute for Plasma Research invites applications to recruit Clerks

IPR has invited applications to recruit candidates to fill five clerk positions. The deadline for submission of the application form is November 15.
Institute for Plasma Research invites applications to recruit Clerks
Published on Oct 17, 2021 01:11 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Institute for Plasma Research (IPR) has invited applications to recruit candidates to fill five clerk positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the job at the official website of the IPR and the deadline for submission of the application form is November 15.

Apply online

Job Details

IPR is located in Bhat, Gandhinagar and also has extensions of its Laboratories at GIDC, Sector – 25, Gandhinagar and has a Centre at Guwahati.

Graduates with certified course in computer and one year relevant experience related to work given in “job description” are eligible to apply for this recruitment.

The selected candidate will be required to do routine duties related to General Administration, Establishment, Accounts, Purchase and Stores, the IPR has said.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of two tests: a written test and a test of descriptive nature. The written exam would comprise questions from general knowledge, awareness, general English, elementary maths, numerical, computer and reasoning. The second test would comprise letter writing and document preparation on computer. 

