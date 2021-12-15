Institute of Plasma Research offers apprenticeship, know how to apply

Institute for Plasma Research (IPR) has invited applications for graduate and technician apprenticeship under Apprentices (amendment) Act, 1973. The application forms are available on the website of the IPR, in both Hindi and English language. The last date for submission of the application forms is December 21.

A total of 22 graduate apprenticeship will be offered and a total of 15 technician apprentices are on offer.

For graduate apprenticeship, candidates must have BE or BTech in the relevant engineering discipline and for technician apprenticeship, candidates need to have Diploma in the concerned engineering discipline.

Candidates should have passed Degree / Diploma in respective branch / discipline either in year 2020 or 2021. Candidates who have passed Degree / Diploma in year 2019 or before are not eligible to apply.

“The duration of the apprenticeship is one year for all apprentices. The Institute shall have no obligation to give regular employment to apprentices. The apprentices shall have no right to claim regular employment from Institute on the basis of this apprenticeship at any point of time,” IPR has informed candidates.

Interested candidates are requested to enroll themselves on MHRD National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal.

Selection will be solely on merit based on percentage of marks in respective Degree/ Diploma in engineering.

