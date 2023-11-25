Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Institute of Plasma Research to recruit for 22 Technical Officer posts, apply at ipr.res.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 25, 2023 04:43 PM IST

IPR will recruit candidates for Technical Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply at ipr.res.in.

Institute of Plasma Research has invited applications for Technical Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IPR at ipr.res.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 22 posts in the organization.

The last date to apply is till December 18, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

(Discipline wise)

  • Computer: 2 posts
  • Physics: 6 posts
  • Electronics: 3 posts
  • Mechanical: 3 posts
  • Instrumentation: 4 posts
  • Electrical: 4 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification can be checked by candidates who wants to apply for the posts through the Detailed Notification available here.

The age limit should be below 30 years.

Selection Process

The online applications, received in response to the advertisement, shall be scrutinized, for valid applications, on the basis of all criteria like age, educational qualification, category certificate, fee receipt etc. as filled in by the candidate. Only valid applicants (candidates with valid applications) shall be considered for screening test/interview. The final selection will be solely based on the performance in the personal interview. Check other government jobs

Application Fees

The application fee is 200/- for all candidates. SC/ST/Female/PwBD/EWS/ Ex-Serviceman are exempted from payment of application fees. The fee should be paid through online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IPR.

