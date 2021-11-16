Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / IOCL admit cards 2021 for apprentice exam soon, how to download hall tickets
employment news

IOCL admit cards 2021 for apprentice exam soon, how to download hall tickets

IOCL admit cards 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited is expected to release admit cards of the written exam for engagement as apprentices under refineries division on Tuesday.
IOCL admit cards 2021: Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the admit cards from the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.(REUTERS File)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 02:55 PM IST
IOCL admit cards 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited is expected to release the admit card of the written examination for engagement as apprentices under refineries division on Tuesday, November 16. Candidates who have applied for the test can download the admit cards from the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.

The written test is scheduled to be held on November 21, 2021.

Candidates are advised to go through the IOCL notifications for detailed information:

How to download IOCL Apprentice admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.

Under 'What's New' section, click on the link that reads, "Engagement of Apprentices under Refineries Division"

Click on the relevant admit card link

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

Topics
iocl admit card. hall ticket
