IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration to fill 346 posts ends soon

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IOCL apprentice recruitment 2021 online at iocl.com.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:26 AM IST
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: The online registration process for the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) apprentice recruitment 2021 will end on March 7, 2021. IOCL began the application process on February 5, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IOCL apprentice recruitment 2021 online at iocl.com.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 346 vacancies, out of which, 179 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 80 for OBC (NCL), 36 for ST, 26 for EWS, 25 for SC, and 12 for PwBD.

"The candidates who have undergone Apprenticeship earlier or pursuing Apprenticeship Training in an Industry as per the Apprenticeship Act, 1961/1973 as amended from time to time or job experience for a period of 1 year or more are NOT eligible," reads the official notification.

"Minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years as on 28.02.2021 for General/EWS candidates. Relaxation of upper age limit to SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD candidates shall be extended as per Govt. guidelines," further reads the notice.

Direct link to apply online.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Topics
indian oil corporation limited iocl apprentice recruitment
