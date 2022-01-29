IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 570 posts on iocl.com

Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IOCL on iocl.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 15, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 570 posts in the organization.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reservation will be applicable as per the prescribed percentage for recruitment applicable to the States & Union Territory of Western India (Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Dadra& Nagar Haveli). Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process would consist of online mode of Written Examination. The Online Written Test will comprise of 100 questions and shall be of 90 minutes duration & would mainly comprise of objective type multiple choice (MCQ’s) questions. The questions would be in bilingual i.e. English &Hindi.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Other Details

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The period of apprenticeship training will be for 12 months. Candidates are advised to register as a Trade Apprentice online in the Regional Directorate of Apprenticeship Training (RDAT) OR as a Technician Apprentice online with the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON