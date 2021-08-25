Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / IOCL Recruitment 2021: Application for 480 posts for apprentices ends soon
employment news

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Application for 480 posts for apprentices ends soon

IOCL recruitment: Application process ends soon for 480 vacancies of Apprentices
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 09:08 PM IST
IOCL Recruitment: Application process ends soon for 480 posts of Apprentices

Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL will end the application process to fill 480 vacancies of Technical & Non-Technical Trade Apprentices at its Locations in the States of South India on August 28 by 5 pm.

Interested candidates who have not applied yet, can apply online through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.

IOCL recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 480 vacancies of Technical & Non-Technical Trade Apprentices.

IOCL recruitment age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and a maximum of 24 years as of June 30, 2021.

IOCL recruitment selection Process: The candidates will be selected on basis of their performance in the Written Test and their ability to meet the notified eligibility conditions. The Written Exam will consist of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Here is the direct link to apply for the 480 vacancies of Technical & Non-Technical Trade Apprentices.

RELATED STORIES

IOCL recruitment: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of IOCL at iocl.com

On the homepage click on the Apprenticeships

Click on the link given to apply for 480 vacancies of Apprentice

Fill the application form

Upload all the relevant documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iocl recruitment ioclcareers
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ICFRE recruitment: Apply for 48 conservator of forest and other vacancies

Wildlife Institute of India Recruitment 2021: Apply for 52 posts

UKSSSC recruitment 2021: Apply for 164 posts of driver vacancy from August 27

Karnataka HC recruitment: 142 vacancies for second division assistant on offer
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP